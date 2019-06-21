ACAPS Briefing Note: Displacement in Ituri (21 June 2019)

Since early June intense intercommunal clashes between Hema and Lendu communities led to the displacement of more than 300,000 people across Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu territories of Ituri province in northeast DRC. The majority of people are staying in host communities, mostly in public buildings or in the open. Some 30,000 people have arrived at existing displacement sites and at least 4,500 people crossed into Uganda in search for safety and assistance as of 18 June. Displaced people are in urgent need of shelter, NFI, and food assistance; however, most affected areas are largely inaccessible for humanitarian operations. Protection concerns are high as at least 161 people have been killed since 10 June and other incidents of extreme physical violence and sexual violence have been reported.

Anticipated scope and scale

A volatile security situation means that displacement and needs may increase. If the security situation does not improve, affected populations will be inaccessible for humanitarian actors, which may compound existing needs and drive secondary as well as cross-border displacement. Potential informal crossings via Lake Albert increase the risk of spreading Ebola to Uganda, which reported first cases in early June. The proximity of some displacement sites to areas that have become occupied by opposing groups raises significant protection concerns.