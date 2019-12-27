WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

2,897 mt of food assistance distributed

US$14.8 million six months (Dec 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements

584,000 people assisted in November

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP nutrition programmes assisted 549,000 people, including children in nurseries, kindergartens, hospitals, boarding schools, as well as pregnant and lactating women. Every month, WFP provides nutritional support in the 60 most vulnerable counties across nine provinces.

• Through its nutrition activities, WFP provides fortified cereals and biscuits which supplement beneficiary diets with essential macro and micronutrients. Starting from November, WFP resumed provision of full rations to its beneficiaries as per the Interim Country Strategic Plan 2019-2021. This includes 200 grams a day of fortified cereals for pregnant and lactating women; 160 grams a day of fortified cereals and biscuits for children in nurseries, paediatric hospitals and paediatric wards; and 60 grams a day of fortified biscuits for children in kindergartens and boarding schools.

• To increase the resilience of vulnerable communities against the impacts of recurrent natural disasters and climate change, WFP distributed 675 mt of maize to 35,000 beneficiaries through food assistance-forassets (FFA) activities. In November, WFP continued the implementation of these activities in Ryanggang and South Hwanghae. This included one tree-plantation, four river bed excavations and embankment rehabilitations and one road and embankment rehabilitation. WFP has also started the implementation of activities funded by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in the South Hwanghae and South Hamgyong provinces (of the small-scale river bed excavation and embankment rehabilitation).