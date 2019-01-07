WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, November 2018
In Numbers
363 mt of food distributed
US$ 15.56 m 2018 six months (Dec 2018 – May 2019) net funding requirements
457,760 people assisted in November 2018
Operational Updates
WFP distributed 363 mt of fortified food among 457,760 pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under-five in nine provinces to support their nutritional needs. Due to delayed arrival of raw materials, WFP was unable to produce and distribute planned tonnage of food in November.
WFP’s Food Security Assessment qualitative data collection from the field has been completed in November. Data analysis is underway. The tiered approached assessment has been tailored for DPR Korea and is expected to provide a snapshot of the food security situation from a food systems lens, and to inform WFP’s strategy and programme designs. The final assessment report will be published in the first quarter of 2019.
Mid-term assessments for the ongoing 7 of 9 autumn disaster risk reduction (DRR) projects were completed during November. Project activities included tree planting, riverbed excavation, rehabilitation of embankments and agro-forestry and terracing of mountains. Mid-term assessment assured that the projects will be completed within the planned timeframe. Sustainable DRR projects are vital to minimize or avoid the losses caused by natural hazards, strengthen resilience and improve food security situation in DPR Korea as the country is prone to natural disaster and climatic shocks.
WFP organized a field mission for representatives from the Norwegian Embassy in Beijing, the Norwegian Embassy in Seoul, and Oslo to WFP’s programme sites in Sinwon country, South Hwanghae province. The delegation visited a nursery where WFP provides nutrition support for children under-five and WFP’s disaster risk reduction projects on river excavation, embankment and reservoir construction. The delegation appreciated WFP’s efforts to make the lives of vulnerable population better through the nutrition and DRR support. Norway supported WFP’s humanitarian operation in DPR Korea until 2014.