WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

363 mt of food distributed

US$ 15.56 m 2018 six months (Dec 2018 – May 2019) net funding requirements

457,760 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

WFP distributed 363 mt of fortified food among 457,760 pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under-five in nine provinces to support their nutritional needs. Due to delayed arrival of raw materials, WFP was unable to produce and distribute planned tonnage of food in November.

WFP’s Food Security Assessment qualitative data collection from the field has been completed in November. Data analysis is underway. The tiered approached assessment has been tailored for DPR Korea and is expected to provide a snapshot of the food security situation from a food systems lens, and to inform WFP’s strategy and programme designs. The final assessment report will be published in the first quarter of 2019.

Mid-term assessments for the ongoing 7 of 9 autumn disaster risk reduction (DRR) projects were completed during November. Project activities included tree planting, riverbed excavation, rehabilitation of embankments and agro-forestry and terracing of mountains. Mid-term assessment assured that the projects will be completed within the planned timeframe. Sustainable DRR projects are vital to minimize or avoid the losses caused by natural hazards, strengthen resilience and improve food security situation in DPR Korea as the country is prone to natural disaster and climatic shocks.