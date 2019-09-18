WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

US$ 16 million August 2019 – January 2020 Net Funding Requirements

618,400 people assisted in July 2019

2,188 mt of food distributed in July 2019

Operational Updates

In July WFP reached a total of 618,400 people (59 percent female and 41 percent male), having distributed 2,188 mt of food.

Among these, WFP nutrition programmes assisted 6,316 children in boarding schools, 324,996 children in nurseries, 101,100 children in kindergartens, 2,972 children in paediatric wards/hospitals, 114,513 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 8,034 Tuberculosis (TB) patients. In total WFP distributed 1,418 mt of fortified foods. WFP focuses its nutritional support on areas of the country where food security and nutrition are fragile and reaches 60 counties across nine provinces every month.

WFP assisted a further 60,469 beneficiaries through its food-assistance-for-assets programmes, distributing 769 mt of maize.

Individual participants received a food ration for their family for taking part in building community assets such as tree plantations or river embankments.

WFP, the National Coordinating Committee and the Ministry of Public Health conducted a Training of Trainers on Nutrition for TB patients. .

Eight officials from Kangwon and South Hamgyong provinces received the training, which built their capacity to understand and implement the nutrition for TB activity and improved their general nutrition awareness.