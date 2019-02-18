18 Feb 2019

WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, January 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (425.93 KB)

In Numbers

US$ 5.5 m February – July Net Funding Requirements

1,012 mt of food distributed in January 2019

443,800 people assisted in January 2019

Operational Updates

  • In January 2019, WFP assisted 443,800 people across DPR Korea, distributing 1,012 mt of fortified food. WFP’s nutritional support is focused on areas of the country where food and nutrition security are fragile, and reaches 60 counties across nine provinces every month.

  • We target some of the most vulnerable children under five (329,400 were assisted in January) in public institutions such as nurseries, paediatric hospitals and paediatric wards. WFP also assisted 114,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women in January.

  • WFP provides these vulnerable groups with fortified cereal and biscuits enriched with micronutrients, fats and proteins crucial for healthy growth.

  • WFP supports 11 food fortification factories (12 production lines) for the processing of fortified blended foods for vulnerable groups, ensuring quality and technical assistance.

  • WFP’s Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) for 2019-2021 is being submitted to first session of WFP’s Executive Board for approval in February 2019, with a tentative budget of USD 161 million.
    The programme of work outlines what WFP expects to achieve over the next three years, and is firmly based on the humanitarian support WFP is providing the country.

  • Final assessment for three Food for Disaster Risk Reduction project was completed by monitoring team formed by national and international filed monitors. Food assistance will be distributed to the participants and their families.

  • In January, WFP field staff monitored Nutrition activities including child institutions, Nurseries, households and paediatric wards. Meetings were also held with county officials in each of the county.

