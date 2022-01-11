WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

WFP’s interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) needs in 2022: $21 million

566,886 people assisted from January to March 2021 (the last food distribution)

891.5 mt of fortified food and 4,970 mt of raw food commodities distributed from January to March 2021

Situation Update

• The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPR Korea) was among the first countries to introduce measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of 2020 the borders have been fully closed, travel abroad banned and the mobility incountry severally restricted.

• Additionally, public institutions, including schools, kindergartens, nurseries were fully closed for several months.

• By the end of November 2021, the Government of the DPR Korea has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19.

• WFP Country Director left Pyongyang in March 2021. He was the last UN international personnel in country.

Since then, there has been no UN international staff present in the DPR Korea.

• The foreign diplomatic presence in Pyongyang has shrunk significantly since the beginning of the COVID19 pandemic. As of today, just a few countries maintain their embassies open in the DPR Korea.

Operational Updates

• After the introduction of COVID-19 preventive measures, WFP continued operations using remaining in-country food stocks. The last distribution took place in March 2021 when all food stocks were exhausted.

• Since August 2021, very few relief items were permitted to enter the country, after quarantine of more than three months followed by disinfection procedures.

• WFP’s Interim DPRK Country Strategic Plan (2019-2021) has been extended to the end of 2022. The UN Strategic Framework 2019-2022 has been extended until the end of 2023.

• WFP has been developing scenarios to be ready to immediately return international staff and resume the food assistance as soon as the borders reopen. Meanwhile, WFP’s national team continues working in Pyongyang.