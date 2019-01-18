18 Jan 2019

WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (425.22 KB)

Operational Updates

  • In December, WFP assisted 457,700 people across DPR Korea, distributing 1,060 mt of food. This assistance was focused on some of the most vulnerable children under five (332,000 were assisted in December), as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women in areas outside the capital where food and nutrition security are fragile.

  • Data collection from WFP’s qualitative Food Security Assessment was completed in December. The aim of the Food Security assessment is to provide a snapshot of the food security situation from a food systems lens, and to inform WFP’s strategy and programme designs.

  • Under the Food for Disaster Risk Reduction (FDRR) programme, all 2018 projects across the nine targeted counties were completed, and benefitted more than 23,000 participants. Project activities included tree planting, riverbed excavation, rehabilitation of embankments and agro-forestry, and terracing. These activities are vital to minimize or avoid the losses caused by natural hazards, strengthen resilience and improve food security in natural disaster-prone areas of the country.

  • WFP participated in the Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) workshop organized by FAO, to identify and interpret the implications of Climate Change on food and nutrition security in DPR Korea. WFP presented its FDRR activities at the workshop, including key lessons learned related to risk management and resilience strengthening in DPRK.

  • In December, WFP continued to visit Local Food Production factories to monitor the quality of the WFP food commodities produced, and to provide technical support to the factories.

