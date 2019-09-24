WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

US$ 16 million September 2019 – February 2020 Net Funding Requirements

557,930 people assisted in August 2019

1,425 mt of food distributed in August 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP nutrition programmes assisted 6,316 children in boarding schools, 324,996 children in nurseries, 101,100 children in kindergartens, 2,972 children in paediatric wards/hospitals, 114,513 pregnant and breastfeeding women, and 8,034 Tuberculosis (TB) patients. Nutritional support is focused on areas of the country where food security and nutrition are fragile and reaches 60 counties across nine provinces every month.

• Operational plans are currently being reviewed based on the findings of the rapid food security assessment that was conducted in April 2019.

WFP has engaged with the Government and the donor community regarding its plans to assist more people, focusing on the most vulnerable children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

• WFP urged donors to support humanitarian needs in DPR Korea, estimating that 300,000 mt of food is needed in support of those most affected by ongoing food shortages.

• In August, WFP conducted a technical mission to assess the existing capacity of facilities producing corn soya blend for nutrition programmes. The findings of this assessment will help to determine what resources are needed to maintain the production line over the next 10 years. WFP was accompanied on the mission by the manufacturer of the production equipment.