WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

1,060 mt of food distributed

US$ 11.93 m six months (Sep 2018– Feb 2019) net funding requirements

457,760 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

WFP distributed 1,060 mt of fortified food to 457, 760 pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under-five in nine provinces.

Capacity building workshops for 11 WFP supported factory staff were completed in August. The workshops covered basic food safety and quality management, and warehouse and stock management. WFP organized the workshops to ensure compliance and food safety requirements for WFP’s locally produced fortified foods.

WFP’s Food Security Assessment preparation was ongoing in August; data collection has been scheduled to start in November 2018.

WFP, the Ministry of Land and Environment Protection and the National Coordinating Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a discussion on design and implementation of sustainable disaster risk reduction projects for the upcoming seasons and outlined a maintenance strategy for the projects. DPRK is prone to natural disaster and climatic shocks. Sustainable DRR projects are vital to improve resilience and food security situation in the country.

During the last week of August, excessive rainfall caused flash floods in two south-western provinces, i.e. North and South Hwanghae. According to the Government, more than 10,000 residents were displaced, 76 people died, 75 are missing and many more injured. More than 11,000 ha of agricultural lands with crops were destroyed and more than 1,800 houses, bridges, roads and public property damaged or destroyed. WFP, along with the Humanitarian Country Team is monitoring the situation closely.

In terms of supply chain management, six months lead-time is required for international procurement and shipping. Delays in procurement and shipping of food commodities due to the sanctions continue to hinder timely implementation.