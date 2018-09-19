19 Sep 2018

WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, August 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (417.91 KB)

In Numbers

1,060 mt of food distributed

US$ 11.93 m six months (Sep 2018– Feb 2019) net funding requirements

457,760 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

  • WFP distributed 1,060 mt of fortified food to 457, 760 pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under-five in nine provinces.

  • Capacity building workshops for 11 WFP supported factory staff were completed in August. The workshops covered basic food safety and quality management, and warehouse and stock management. WFP organized the workshops to ensure compliance and food safety requirements for WFP’s locally produced fortified foods.

  • WFP’s Food Security Assessment preparation was ongoing in August; data collection has been scheduled to start in November 2018.

  • WFP, the Ministry of Land and Environment Protection and the National Coordinating Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a discussion on design and implementation of sustainable disaster risk reduction projects for the upcoming seasons and outlined a maintenance strategy for the projects. DPRK is prone to natural disaster and climatic shocks. Sustainable DRR projects are vital to improve resilience and food security situation in the country.

  • During the last week of August, excessive rainfall caused flash floods in two south-western provinces, i.e. North and South Hwanghae. According to the Government, more than 10,000 residents were displaced, 76 people died, 75 are missing and many more injured. More than 11,000 ha of agricultural lands with crops were destroyed and more than 1,800 houses, bridges, roads and public property damaged or destroyed. WFP, along with the Humanitarian Country Team is monitoring the situation closely.

  • In terms of supply chain management, six months lead-time is required for international procurement and shipping. Delays in procurement and shipping of food commodities due to the sanctions continue to hinder timely implementation.

  • Data collection continues to be a challenge; but this needs to be understood within the country context. UN Sector Working Groups have been established to share information where WFP is an active partner.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.