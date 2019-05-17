17 May 2019

WFP DPR Korea Country Brief, April 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Download PDF (347.27 KB)

In Numbers

US$ 19.9 million May – October Net Funding Requirements

982 mt of food distributed in April 2019

448,790 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

In April 2019, WFP assisted 448,790 people across DPR Korea, distributing more than 980 mt of fortified foods. That includes nutrition assistance for 6,310 children in boarding school, 324,990 children in nurseries, 2,970 children in paediatric wards/hospitals, and 114,510 pregnant and breastfeeding women. WFP’s nutritional support is focused on areas of the country where food and nutrition security are fragile, and reaches 60 counties across nine provinces every month.

In April 2019, WFP began the production of fortified biscuits for children in kindergartens, an activity that will be resumed in May 2019, having been temporarily suspended in 2018 due to funding shortfalls. WFP will also start also distribution of fortified food to tuberculosis (TB) patients in provincial hospitals.

Mid-term assessments have been carried out by WFP for the new asset creation projects (FFA). Two missions visited projects in North Pyongyan and South Hwangae provinces and met with province and county officials, visiting project sites and monitoring the ongoing work. A total of eight projects have been selected and are currently being implemented, reaching about 100,000 people. Food assistance will be delivered to workers after completion of the agreed work and after a final monitoring visit from WFP field monitors. The average duration of the FFA projects is 30 days.

The joint FAO/WFP rapid Food Security Assessment mission ended in April and the report was published in early May. The assessment provides an independent analysis of the food security situation in the country, including data on harvest production and estimated people in need of urgent food assistance.

Within its collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the Tuberculosis (TB) Department, WFP is planning monitoring activities, and training for TB sanatorium about WFP fortified food. WFP is also strengthening its collaboration with WHO for nutrition/health-related activities

