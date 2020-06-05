UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Region - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 23 May – 5 June 2020)

Highlights

• As of 5 June 2020, 217,694 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in East Asia and Pacific, with 8,821 deaths. Among these, Indonesia (28,233) and Philippines (18,997) are the worst affected.

• UNICEF continues supporting governments with the “Back to School Campaign”. So far, 12 countries in East Asia and Pacific have started the gradual reopening of schools, with 191 million children reportedly back in school in China and Viet Nam alone. In countries where schools are not open, UNICEF supports the continued learning of over 41 million distance learners and is providing 49 million people with mental and psychosocial support.

• UNICEF is also supporting governments with their infection prevention and control (IPC) measures as well as communicating lifesaving and accurate information on COVID-19. To date, UNICEF with its partners reached over 741 million people with COVID-19 messages in the region.

• East Asia and the Pacific is the region with the highest absolute number of cash transfers beneficiaries –with 357 million individuals covered, or 15% of the total regional population. It is estimated that over US$ 140 billion has been spent by national governments on social assistance alone in East Asia and the Pacific.

• Out of a US$137 million appeal for the East Asia and Pacific region, against the Global Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal of US$1.6 billion, to date US$65 million has been received, leaving a US$72 million funding gap.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in most countries across the region. As a result, many governments are gradually loosening their lockdown restrictions, including the reopening of businesses and the gradual reopening of schools; however, restrictions on border crossings and flight operations remain largely in effect. It is estimated that over 400 million children in the East Asia and Pacific region might be affected by the economic crisis. UNICEF is actively contributing to the joint UN socio-economic assessment for COVID-19 as part of the joint UN Task Force.

The consequences of lockdowns, including economic impacts for families, continue to adversely affect the wellbeing of children and young people, including an increased risk of school dropout, violence, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), exploitation, abuse and neglect. Survey results from Indonesia indicate that women and children are experiencing more violence and stress at home. Furthermore, economic vulnerability, closed borders and anti-migrant attitudes are likely to increase trafficking in persons in the region. In Cambodia, traffickers are reportedly taking advantage of migrant labourers desperate to return to Thailand for economic reasons. Meanwhile, in Lao PDR, UNICEF has noted an increase in reported cases of domestic violence and sexual abuse of children. In the Philippines, the Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime reported that there has been a 264% increase in the number of reported online sexual exploitation of children in the country during the lockdown.

In terms of health care provision, global demand for testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and oxygen therapy supplies still exceeds available stocks. Infections among health workers remains an area of concern, signalling the continued need for provision of adequate PPE for frontline health and social workers. In addition, the postponement of routine immunisation in East Asia and Pacific countries including in Myanmar, Indonesia, Viet Nam, Lao PDR, and Papua New Guinea poses additional risks of disease outbreaks among children. The impact of COVID-19 on the availability of and access to sexual and reproductive health care has also been reported. A survey by the International Planned Parenthood Federation showed that in East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific, 64% of Member Associations reported a decrease in the number of service delivery points and 76% reported having to scale down the availability of services.

On a positive note, some schools in China, Viet Nam, Papua New Guinea, several Pacific Islands and Lao PDR have begun to cautiously reopen. So far, 191 million children are reportedly back in school in China and Viet Nam. Governments are opting for a gradual and staggered return to school of specific grades and/or number of children. In some countries where schools were used as quarantine sites, those schools are now being emptied and cleaned to resume classes. For children not yet returning to school, online lessons and distance learning continues but remains a challenge, particularly for children without internet access.

Continued efforts are needed in order to ensure that the number of new cases do not flare up again and to support health systems, communities and families to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. In order to support governments in meeting these challenges, UNICEF is working with governments and partners across the region.