27 Jun 2018

UN expert launches mission to South Korea to advance human rights dialogue with the North

Report
from UN Human Rights Committee
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

GENEVA / SEOUL (27 June 2018) – The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Tomás Ojea Quintana, will visit Seoul from 2 to 10 July. This will be the UN expert’s first official mission to Seoul since the easing of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

“My upcoming visit to Seoul is part of my ongoing assessment of the situation of human rights in the DPRK,” Ojea Quintana said. “This visit is particularly important because of the opportunity it affords to underscore the importance of human rights to be part of the ongoing dialogue on denuclearization.”

The UN expert, while welcoming the current rapprochement, has repeatedly called for world leaders to engage in dialogue with North Korea on human rights. “Bringing human rights to the table is not a hindrance but a way to ensure that talks are real and sustainable,” he said.

During his eight-day mission, Ojea Quintana will meet with senior members of the Government of the Republic of Korea, as well as members of the diplomatic community. He is also expected to meet with representatives of civil society organisations, the Korean Red Cross and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. He will also meet with people who have recently left the DPRK.

The Special Rapporteur undertakes regular visits to the Republic of Korea and reports annually to the UN Human Rights Council and the General Assembly. The upcoming visit is his fourth visit to the Republic of Korea since his appointment by the Human Rights Council in March 2016. He last visited Seoul in December 2017.

Despite repeated requests made to date, the DPRK has not granted the UN expert access to the country.

The special rapporteur will hold a press conference on Tuesday 10 July, from 10:30 to 11:30 (local time) at the Korea Press Center (124, Sejong-daero, Jung-gu), Seoul. Access to the press conference is strictly limited to journalists.

Ojea Quintana will report his findings and recommendations to the General Assembly in October 2018.

ENDS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.