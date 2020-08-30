Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Inspects Typhoon-Stricken Area in South Hwanghae Province

Pyongyang, August 28 (KCNA) -- Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, inspected typhoon-stricken area in South Hwanghae Province and learned about damage.

Kim Jong Un called Ri Chol Man, chairman of the South Hwanghae Provincial Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and from him received a report on the situation of damage in the province.

He said that the scale of damage from Typhoon No. 8 is smaller than expected, adding that he had worried a lot and he feels it is fortunate to have damage that much.

Saying that as all the Party organizations and officials took foresighted security measures immediately after receiving the instructions made by the Party Central Committee to have the proper consciousness of countering crisis and thoroughly prevent the damage from the typhoon, they could reduce casualties and minimize the scale of damage in every sector, he positively appraised national crisis control system against natural disasters taking up proper shape and the ability to counter the crisis making remarkable improvement.

Referring to the need to do well the work of removing the damage by typhoon by focusing all efforts, he pointed out that it is necessary to direct efforts to minimizing the damage in the agricultural field in particular and reduction in the harvest by making a correct examination of the crop damage and taking measures for improving their growth in touch with the institutions of agricultural science.

Saying that it is one of top-priority tasks to be surely carried out by our Party to go among the people and encourage and sincerely help them when they are in trouble and feel difficult and that the Central Committee of the Party should always be with them both when they are in weal and woe, he instructed every department of the Central Committee of the Party to get engaged in the work of rehabilitating from the damage of farming lands and crops in South Hwanghae Province.

He ardently appealed to everyone to wage an all-out campaign of finishing the recovery from damage as soon as possible with confidence in victory and thus greet the 75th founding anniversary of the Party most significantly and splendidly with proud labor achievements.