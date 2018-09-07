07 Sep 2018

Statement Attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Korean Peninsula

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 06 Sep 2018

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General welcomes the commitment made by Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 5 September to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The Secretary-General commends the continued momentum and efforts by both Koreas to further trust-building and reconciliation, in line with the Panmunjom Declaration. He looks forward to further progress at the inter-Korean summit later this month towards sustainable peace, security, and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

