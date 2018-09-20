20 Sep 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Pyongyang Inter-Korean Summit

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 19 Sep 2018

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General welcomes the outcome reached at the third Summit this year between the leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea. He commends the determination and diplomacy which led to the important agreements contained in today’s Pyongyang Joint Declaration. The commitments reflected in the joint statement include important military confidence-building measures and a commitment by the DPRK to dismantle missile engine testing infrastructure in the presence of experts from related countries. Now it is time for concrete action.

The Secretary-General calls for unity of the international community to support the parties in their endeavours towards sustainable peace, security and complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula in accordance with relevant Security Council Resolutions. The Secretary-General reiterates his commitment and readiness of the United Nations system to further assist the parties in any way they deem appropriate.

