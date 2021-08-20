DPRK
Situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/242)
Seventy-sixth session
Item 75 (c) of the provisional agenda*
Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights
situations and reports of special rapporteurs and representatives
Summary
The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/190 on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. It provides an overview of the human rights situation in the country from August 2020 to July 2021 and a summary of the engagement of the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea with the United Nations on human rights.
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/190 on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. It provides an update of the human rights situation since August 2020, when the Secretary-General reported to the General Assembly at its seventy-fifth session (see A/75/271). The report provides an overview of the situation of civil, political, economic and social rights, including in the contexts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and cooperation with the United Nations on addressing human rights challenges.
The ongoing challenge of gathering independent and credible information on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has been compounded by the strict COVID-19 restrictions in place throughout the reporting period. Interviews conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) with escapees newly arrived in the Republic of Korea continued throughout the reporting period. On 9 June and 7 July 2021, OHCHR sent note verbales to the Permanent Mission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva inviting the Government to provide information for and factual comments on the draft report. No response had been received at the time of writing.
The Secretary-General emphasizes the need for constructive engagement by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea with the United Nations in addressing the human rights challenges outlined in the present report. Such engagement will assist the Government in fulfilling the obligations it has voluntarily agreed to under international human rights law and would help to improve the lives and uphold the dignity of its people. The Secretary-General also makes recommendations to the international community, including to pursue systematic engagement with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to promote improvements in the human rights situation as well as to deepen engagement with people from the Democratic People ’s Republic of Korea residing outside of the country in efforts to advance peace and human rights.