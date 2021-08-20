Situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/242)

Seventy-sixth session

Item 75 (c) of the provisional agenda*

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights

situations and reports of special rapporteurs and representatives

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/190 on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. It provides an overview of the human rights situation in the country from August 2020 to July 2021 and a summary of the engagement of the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea with the United Nations on human rights.

I. Introduction