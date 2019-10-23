Situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/268)

Seventy-fourth session

Item 72 (c) of the provisional agenda*

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights situations and reports of special rapporteurs and representatives

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/180 on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. It provides an overview of the human rights situation in the country from September 2018 to July 2019 and the Government’s engagement with the United Nations in that regard.

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/180 on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and provides an update on the human rights situation in the country since September 2018, when the Secretary-General reported to the Assembly at its seventy-third session (see A/73/308). It is focused on the rights to life, liberty and security of the person, and the right to a fair trial; the right to freedom of movement; the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and freedom of association and peaceful assembly, and democratic rights; the issues of international abductions and separated families; and the right to an adequate standard of living.

II. Political context