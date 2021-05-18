Resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council on 23 March 2021: 46/17. Situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (A/HRC/RES/46/17)

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

22 February–24 March 2021

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

The Human Rights Council,

Guided by the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenants on Human Rights and other human rights instruments,

Recalling all previous resolutions adopted by the Commission on Human Rights, the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, including Council resolution 43/25 of 22 June 2020 and Assembly resolution 75/190 of 16 December 2020, and urging the implementation of those resolutions,

Bearing in mind paragraph 3 of General Assembly resolution 60/251 of 15 March 2006,

Recalling its resolutions 5/1, on institution-building of the Human Rights Council, and 5/2, on the Code of Conduct for Special Procedure Mandate Holders of the Council, of 18 June 2007, and stressing that mandate holders shall discharge their duties in accordance with those resolutions and the annexes thereto,

Stressing the importance of following up on the recommendations contained in the report of the commission of inquiry on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which was welcomed by both the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly, and transmitted to the relevant bodies of the United Nations, including the Security Council,

Deeply concerned about the systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea that, in many instances, constitute crimes against humanity, and about the impunity of perpetrators, as described in the report of the commission of inquiry,

Recalling the responsibility of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to protect its population from crimes against humanity, and noting that the General Assembly, in its resolution 75/190, recalled that the commission of inquiry had urged the leadership of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to prevent and suppress crimes against humanity and to ensure that perpetrators were prosecuted and brought to justice,

Concerned that the precarious humanitarian situation in the country is exacerbated by the restrictions imposed by the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on the free and unimpeded access for humanitarian agencies to all populations in need,

Deeply concerned that the humanitarian and human rights situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the conditions for international staff in the country may further deteriorate as a result of the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, emphasizing the importance of timely assistance to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in addressing the impact of COVID-19, and underlining in this regard the importance of allowing entry into and exit out of the country by international staff, free and unimpeded access to all populations in need and the import of materials necessary for assisting vulnerable people, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions,

Stressing that any restrictions on addressing the pandemic must be necessary, proportionate, non-discriminatory, time-bound, transparent and strictly in line with international law, including the obligations of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea under international human rights law and relevant Security Council resolutions,

Acknowledging General Assembly resolution 75/190, in which the Assembly noted with concern the findings of the United Nations that 10.4 million people in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea were estimated to be undernourished, one third of children 6 to 23 months of age did not receive a minimum acceptable diet, one in five children suffered from stunting (chronic malnutrition), around 9 million people were estimated to have limited access to quality health services and 33 per cent, or an estimated 8.4 million, of people did not have access to a safely managed drinking water source, including 56 per cent of people in rural areas, condemning the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for its national policies of, among other things, diverting its resources into pursuing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles over the welfare of its people and their access to food, and emphasizing the necessity for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to respect and ensure the welfare and inherent dignity of the people in the country, as referred to by the Security Council in its resolutions 2321 (2016) of 30 November 2016, 2371 (2017) of 5 August 2017, 2375 (2017) of 11 September 2017 and 2397 (2017) of 22 December 2017,

Reaffirming that it is the responsibility of the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to ensure the full enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of its entire population, including the right to an adequate standard of living, including adequate food, and to respect, among other things, freedom of movement, freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and freedom of association and peaceful assembly,

Recognizing that particular risk factors affect women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons and the need to ensure their full enjoyment of all their human rights and fundamental freedoms against neglect, abuse, exploitation and violence, and taking note in this regard of the concluding observations of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women on the combined second to fourth periodic reports of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the concluding observations of the Committee on the Rights of the Child on the fifth periodic report of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,

Encouraging the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to implement all of the recommendations made by the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities in her report on her visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, submitted to the Human Rights Council at its thirty-seventh session,4 and noting with appreciation the submission of the initial report of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, in December 2018,

Acknowledging the participation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the third cycle of the universal periodic review, noting the acceptance by the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of 132 of the 262 recommendations contained in the outcome of the review6 and its stated commitment to implementing them and to looking into the possibility of implementing a further 56 recommendations, and emphasizing the importance of the implementation of the recommendations in order to address the grave human rights violations in the country,

Noting with regret that independent civil society organizations cannot operate in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and that, as a result, no civil society organization based in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was able to submit a stakeholder report for the universal periodic review process,

Stressing the importance of extending the cooperation of the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights,

Recognizing the important work of the treaty bodies in monitoring the implementation of international human rights obligations, and emphasizing the need for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to comply with its human rights obligations and to ensure regular and timely reporting to the treaty bodies,

Stressing again with grave concern the urgency and importance of the issue of international abductions and of the immediate return of all abductees, as they and their family members age, expressing grave concern at the long years of suffering experienced by abductees and their families and the lack of positive action by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, notably since the investigations on all the Japanese nationals commenced on the basis of the government-level consultations held between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Japan in May 2014, and strongly demanding that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea address all allegations of enforced disappearances, to faithfully provide accurate and detailed information to the families of victims on the fate and whereabouts of their missing relatives, and to resolve all issues relating to all abductees at the earliest possible date, in particular the realization of the immediate return of all abductees of Japan and the Republic of Korea,

Noting with concern the allegations of continued violations of the human rights of unrepatriated prisoners of war and their descendants,

Welcoming the international community’s diplomatic efforts, and stressing the importance of dialogue, including inter-Korean dialogue, engagement and cooperation for the improvement of the human rights and humanitarian situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,

Stressing the urgency and importance of the issue of separated families, including affected Koreans worldwide, in this regard encouraging the resumption of reunions of separated families across the border and in accordance with the commitments made on this issue at the inter-Korean summit held on 19 September 2018 to strengthen humanitarian cooperation to fundamentally resolve the issue of separated families, and highlighting the importance of allowing permanent regular reunions and contact between separated families, including through meetings at an easily accessible location and regular facility, regular written correspondence, video reunions and the exchange of video messages, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions,

Reaffirming the importance of States engaging fully and constructively with the Human Rights Council, including with the universal periodic review process and other mechanisms of the Council, for the improvement of their situation of human rights,