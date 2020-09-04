DPRK + 2 more
Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Repubic of Korea, Japan - Typhoon Maysak and Haishen (DG ECHO partners, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2020)
- In the Republic of Korea, Maysak caused strong winds. Some coastal flooding was reported in Samcheok in Gangwon. Homes were damaged or destroyed in Gangwon, Jeju, South Gyeongsang Province and Busan. One person died in Busan as a result of wind damage. Around 2,400 people were evacuated and power supply disrupted to almost 300,000 households. Flights and rail travel were suspended and nearly 100 roads closed.
- Heavy rain from Typhoon Maysak caused flooding in eastern parts of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The Korean Central Television reported the worst of the flooding in the coastal city of Wonsan in Kangwon Province, causing residents to evacuate to safer areas.
- Typhoon Maysak is expected to weaken, although heavy rain is expected to continue in northern parts of the country.
- Previously Maysak had made its way across Okinawa Prefecture of Japan. As of 2 September, 8 people were injured and almost 60,000 were under an evacuation advisory. A cargo ship with 43 people aboard went missing during Typhoon Maysak, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
- A new Tropical Cyclone named Haishen formed over the northern Philippine Sea on 2 September and started moving north-west towards southern Japan.