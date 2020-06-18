Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (A/HRC/43/58)

Distr.: General

1 May 2020

Human Rights Council

Forty-third session

24 February–20 March 2020

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea*

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur provides an overview of recent developments in the human rights situation and of women’s human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. During the reporting period, the stalled political negotiations have pushed the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea towards an unattainable focus on self-reliance. There was no sign of improvement in the human rights situation, nor progress in advancing accountability and justice for human rights violations in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Special Rapporteur strongly hopes that engagement by the international community and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in dialogue and cooperation will be strengthened.