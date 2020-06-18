DPRK
Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (A/HRC/43/58)
Attachments
Distr.: General
1 May 2020
Human Rights Council
Forty-third session
24 February–20 March 2020
Agenda item 4
Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention
Situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea*
Summary
In the present report, the Special Rapporteur provides an overview of recent developments in the human rights situation and of women’s human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. During the reporting period, the stalled political negotiations have pushed the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea towards an unattainable focus on self-reliance. There was no sign of improvement in the human rights situation, nor progress in advancing accountability and justice for human rights violations in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Special Rapporteur strongly hopes that engagement by the international community and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in dialogue and cooperation will be strengthened.