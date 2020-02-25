Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (A/HRC/43/58) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-third session

24 February–20 March 2020

Agenda item 4

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights situation and reports of Special Rapporteur and Representatives

Note by the Secretariat

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea provides an overview of recent developments in the human rights situation and of women’s human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. During the reporting period, the stalled political negotiations have pushed the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea towards an unattainable focus on self-reliance. There was no sign of improvement in the human rights situation, nor progress in advancing accountability and justice for human rights violations in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Special Rapporteur strongly hopes that engagement in dialogue and cooperation by the international community and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will be strengthen.