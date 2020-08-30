Recovery from Flood Damage Brisk in DPRK

Pyongyang, August 28 (KCNA) -- Young people in the DPRK are playing a vanguard role in the work for recovery from flood damage.

Officials of the youth league in North Hwanghae Province are waging dynamic political activities with mobile loudspeakers and performing distinguished exploits in flood-hit areas, thus encouraging the young people in the recovery work.

Members of the youth shock brigade at the Taechong Co-op Farm in Unpha County removed over 700 cubic meters of earth and mud in a brief span of time to restore embankment on Unpha Stream.

Young people in Jangphung County have taken measures to take scientific care of the crops hit by rainstorm, putting efforts into restoring inundated farmland.

Young people in different parts of the country have mended levees and reinforced reservoir dams and restored flood-stricken bridges and roads.

They are working hard to minimize the damage to the crops while waging a campaign for giving a face-lift to their flood-hit home villages in cooperation with service personnel of the People's Army.

Successes in recovery projects are on increase as the days go by thanks to the devoted efforts of young people.