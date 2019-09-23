23 Sep 2019

Paratyphoid Fever Breaks Out in N.Korea

from Chosun Ilbo
By Kim Myong-song

A paratyphoid fever epidemic has broken out recently in North Korea in the aftermath of Typhoon Lingling.

The illness, which causes high fever and diarrhea, has been spreading in South Hamgyong and South Pyongan provinces since typhoon Lingling hit the North, a source said Sunday.

It is mainly transmitted by dirty water and human feces in the superannuated sewage systems and contaminated water supply.

Salt commercially available in the markets also appears to have been contaminated since a salt factory was flooded, the source added.

The regime is reportedly restricting the movement of trains and vehicles to and from the two provinces.

Meanwhile, the flooding of paddy and other grain fields in Hwanghae and Pyongan provinces is expected to devastate this year's harvest.

