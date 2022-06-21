North Korea: Season 2022 - June 2022

SUMMARY

• Winter and spring crops have been affected by poor water supply from snowmelt due to historically low snow cover. Furthermore, severe rainfall deficits affected southern crop producing areas in April and May.

• This is likely to result in reduced production of both winter and spring crops. While their contribution to cereal production is minimal, half of the country's potato comes from the spring season and is an important lean season food.

• The main crop season in DPRK has started and the planting of maize and rice crops is underway for harvest from September. However, the strong rainfall deficits of April-May delayed planting and early crop development.

• Short-range forecasts to the end of June show an improvement of the earlier severe rainfall deficits, though moderately dry conditions are still likely to remain in southeastern areas. This may signal a recovery in early crop development, should these forecasts hold • Seasonal forecasts for July-September show likely on-average rainfall but predict warmer than average conditions across the country which may lead to increased crop water demand and risk of heat waves.

• There is still room for improvement as most of the precipitation occurs during JulySeptember, but actual rainfall patterns in June have assumed renewed importance