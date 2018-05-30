30 May 2018

North Korea: Retain Human Rights Sanctions

Report
from Human Rights Watch
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.28 MB)North Korea, Sanctions, and Human Rights Q&A

New Q&A Examines Sanctions Regime, Trump-Kim Summit

(New York) – United Nations and bilateral sanctions against North Korea for grave human rights violations should continue until the government makes substantial progress addressing abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. A new Q&A answers questions about the sanctions regime and outlines the importance of human rights to negotiations that are primarily focused on nuclear proliferation issues.

A possible summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has increased attention on the sanctions regime in place against North Korea. Current sanctions address both North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons proliferation activities and its horrific human rights record. The Q&A examines how the sanctions work, why they were imposed, and how they might be relaxed, lifted, or intensified in the future.

“In a country that is often described as the most repressive in the world, human rights should be a central feature of all discussions and negotiations,” said Brad Adams, Asia director. “Whatever the outcome of nuclear talks, human rights-related sanctions should remain in effect until North Korea changes the way it treats its people.”

Human Rights Watch:



© Copyright, Human Rights Watch 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.