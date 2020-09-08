Japan, Korean Peninsula - Tropical Cyclone HAISHEN update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, FDMA, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2020)

The passage of the Tropical Cyclone HAISHEN over Ryuku Islands and Kyushu Island (Japan) as well as over the Korean Peninsula on 6-7 September triggered floods and landslides, that have resulted in casualties and damage. In Japan, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) report as of 8 September, 2 fatalities, more than 90 people injured and nearly 100 houses damaged or destroyed across the affected area. In addition, media report 4 people missing and 5 more injured across Miyazaki Prefecture following a landslide. In the Republic of Korea, media report 2 fatalities, 2 people missing, 5 more injured and 3,100 displaced people across southern and eastern areas of the country and in the Geoje Island. Media also report 75,000 households temporarily without power. In the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), media report a number of evacuated people across the Tongchon County. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole Korean Peninsula, with very heavy rainfall over northeastern Republic of Korea, and eastern and northern DPRK.