Japan, Korean Peninsula, China - Tropical Cyclone HAISHEN update (GDACS, JTWC, KMA, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2020)

Tropical Cyclone HAISHEN made landfall over south-east of Republic of Korea, very close to the Busan area (the second-largest city of the country) on 6 September, as a typhoon. On 7 September, its centre was located inland approximately 35 km west of Ulsan City (south-eastern Republic of Korea), and approximately 505 km south of Hongwon City (eastern Democratic People's Republic of Korea, DPRK), with maximum sustained wind of 120 km/h (typhoon).

In Japan, media report as of 7 September, 52 injured people, almost 430,000 power outages as well as flights and trains disruptions across Kyushu Island. Local authorities ordered the preventive evacuation for more than 7.5 million people across the island. In south-eastern Republic of Korea, nearly 5,000 power outages, flights and trains canceled were reported, particularly in the Busan area.

HAISHEN is forecast to continue northward over the eastern Republic of Korea on 7 September in the morning (UTC), weakening, and it is expected to pass over the central-eastern and the north-eastern DPRK on 7 September in the afternoon (UTC), as a extra-tropical low, Afterthat, it is forecast to continue as a extra-tropical low over eastern Jilin Province (China) on 8 September.