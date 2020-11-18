Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Democratic People's Republic of Korea

HIGHLIGHTS

The impacts of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) restrictions, including lockdowns and reduced access to social services, have exacerbated the situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. However, in the absence of field monitoring, it has been difficult to fully assess the situation.

Anticipating that nutrition, health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs have deteriorated, UNICEF will prioritize addressing the health and nutritional needs of 1.6 million children under 5 years; providing secure access to safe water for 200,000 people; and resuming programmes put on hold in 2020. Efforts will also be made to conduct field monitoring to collect data on the situation of children and women, provided UNICEF is able to return to full capacity on the ground when the borders reopen.

UNICEF is appealing for US$22.7 million to address the unmet needs of 2020 and expand programme implementation when the country reopens.

IN NEED

10.6 million people

2.7 million children

TO BE REACHED

7.2 million people

1.6million children

FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

US$ 22.7 million

KEY PLANNED TARGETS

95,000 children admitted for treatment for severe acute malnutrition

600,000 children and women accessing health care

50,000 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION AND NEEDS In 2020, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea experienced a triple burden: (1) the indirect impacts of COVID-19, including border closures, travel bans, harsh containment measures and supply chain challenges; (2) the impacts of banking sanctions, which were further compounded by the travel ban, and limited local availability of cash; and (3) the torrential rains in early August, which were followed by three typhoons of unprecedented scale two weeks later that impacted the southern and eastern provinces – the bread baskets of the country. These events are expected to contribute to higher rates of malnutrition among children in the coming year.

In January, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Government shifted the country’s routine hygiene and anti-epidemic system to the State Emergency Anti-Epidemic System. Though zero cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, strict preventive measures have been established. Since the end of July, the Nampo seaport is not operational and transportation via the land route from China remains extremely limited. As a result, operational costs have increased significantly. In addition, the reduction in the number of international staff in the country has severely affected programme implementation, including field monitoring.

With more than 10 million people experiencing food insecurity, acute and chronic malnutrition continue to drive morbidity among children. More than 140,000 children under 5 years are acutely malnourished and require treatment. Given the service disruptions caused by epidemic containment measures and the lack of monitoring data, the nutritional well-being of women and children may be even worse.

Although available data indicate a decline in the number of diarrhoea and pneumonia cases and health facility consultations, it is difficult to assess whether this is due to reduced access to health care or expanded handwashing campaigns. More than 8.2 million people (33 per cent) lack access to safely managed water sources, and over 4.2 million people (51 per cent) lack access to basic sanitation facilities. One household in four (24 per cent) drink contaminated water and in rural areas, 9 people in 10 live in unhealthy environments due to the unsafe disposal of human waste and the use of unimproved sanitation facilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors. Though reliable data are unavailable, it is highly likely that pre-COVID-19 needs and vulnerabilities have been exacerbated.