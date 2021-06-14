GIEWS Update: Democratic People's Republic of Korea - Food Supply and Demand Outlook in 2020/21 November/October) 14-June-2021

Highlights

The production of the 2020 main season crops benefitted from expanded planting, which mostly offset yield losses due to floods and storms.

Production prospects for the 2020/21 minor early season winter/spring crops, for harvest in June, are generally favourable.

The 2020/21 aggregate food crop production is forecast at a near-average level of 5.6 million tonnes.

Cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (November/October) are estimated at about 1.1 million tonnes, close to the five-year average.