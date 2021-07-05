GIEWS Country Brief: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea 05-July-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Favourable start of 2021 main season and crops in good conditions

• Near-average aggregate food crop production estimated in 2020

• Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 marketing year estimated close to five-year average

Favourable start of 2021 main season and crops in good conditions

Sowing of the 2021 main season food crops, which account for about 90 percent of the annual output, was completed in June and harvesting is expected to start at the end of August. Weather conditions have been overall favourable since April, facilitating planting activities and resulting in above-average vegetation conditions as of mid-June (ASI map).