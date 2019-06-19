19 Jun 2019

Early donor response required to meet growing humanitarian needs in DPRK

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 19 Jun 2019

ROME – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today sincerely thanked the Republic of Korea for a landmark donation of 50,000 metric tons of rice and US$4.5 million in cash for the humanitarian response to food needs in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

“The DPRK has been hit hard by drought and poor harvests that have left millions of hungry children, women and men facing severe food shortages over the coming months,” said WFP Regional Director – Asia Pacific, David Kaatrud. The agency estimates that at least 300,000 metric tons of food, valued at US$275 million, is needed to scale up humanitarian assistance in support of those people most affected by significant crop losses over successive seasons.

Rising humanitarian needs in the DPRK require urgent support to meet the food and nutrition requirements of millions of people facing hunger. A joint FAO/WFP food security assessment report released last month found that food production in 2018 had dropped dramatically, putting 10.1 million people at risk.

As with all its food assistance operations in DPRK, WFP will require that high standards for access and monitoring are in place before taking responsibility to distribute any aid.

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Greg Barrow, WFP/Rome, Tel. +39 342 807 9718

James Belgrave, WFP/Pyongyang, Tel. +66 656 090 953

Herve Verhoosel, WFP/Geneva, Mob. +41 798428057

KG Sohn, WFP/Seoul. Tel. +82 2 873 9579

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.