DPRK
DPRK - Torrential rain and floods alert (DG ECHO’s partner, media, GDACS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 August 2020)
- Torrential rain has affected the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea following Typhoon Francisco (Typhoon 4 in DPRK) and consequent flooding. An estimated 5.4 million people are exposed to torrential rain and strong winds.
- Residents of some inter-Korean border areas, such as Cheolwon County in Gangwon Province, were forced to evacuate due to potential flooding of the Hantan River.
- According to the latest data from the North Korean State Hydro-Meteorological Administration (SHMA), more than 200 milimeters of heavy rain fell on North and South Hwanghae, North Phyongan and Kangwon provinces, Kaesong City. Flood alerts were issued for areas surrounding the Taedong River, the Ryesong River and Kumya Lake.