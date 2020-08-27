DPRK + 2 more

DPRK, Republic of Korea, China - Tropical Cyclone BAVI (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2020)

  • Tropical Cyclone BAVI made landfall on 27 August over the coast of North Pyongan Province in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), with maximum sustasined winds up to 100-120 km/h.

  • In DPRK, typhoon Bavi made landfall in North Hwanghae and South Hwanghae provinces, a major source of farming and fishing for the country. Damage to houses and public facilities including flooded roads were reported.

  • After the passage of BAVI along the western coast of the Republic of Korea, damage to facilities, power outages and mandatory evacuations were reported.

  • BAVI is forecast to weaken, as it moves north-east over the northern Korea Peninsula, reaching Jilin Province (north-eastern China) in the afternoon of 27 August.

  • On 26 August, typhoon warnings were issued for most regions of DPRK and neighbouring Liaoning Province (north-eastern China).

