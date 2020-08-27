DPRK, Republic of Korea, China - Tropical Cyclone BAVI (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2020)

Tropical Cyclone BAVI made landfall on 27 August over the coast of North Pyongan Province in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), with maximum sustasined winds up to 100-120 km/h.

In DPRK, typhoon Bavi made landfall in North Hwanghae and South Hwanghae provinces, a major source of farming and fishing for the country. Damage to houses and public facilities including flooded roads were reported.

After the passage of BAVI along the western coast of the Republic of Korea, damage to facilities, power outages and mandatory evacuations were reported.

BAVI is forecast to weaken, as it moves north-east over the northern Korea Peninsula, reaching Jilin Province (north-eastern China) in the afternoon of 27 August.