DPRK
DPRK – Floods (DG ECHO partners, PDC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2020)
Floods have been reported in parts of North Korea. The country continues to see historic levels of rainfall, further threatening the economy already affected by a coronavirus-related lockdown. The rains are already more intense than in 2007, when North Korea saw some of its worst floods, according to a briefing by South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations.
The DPRK state media reported more than 900 homes and 600 hectares of rice fields were inundated or destroyed in North Hwanghae province, the most important rice-producing province in the country.
The Korean Peninsula has seen a much longer than usual monsoon season this year. The rains are expected to continue for much of the week.