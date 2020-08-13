DPRK

DPRK – Floods (DG ECHO partners, PDC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Floods have been reported in parts of North Korea. The country continues to see historic levels of rainfall, further threatening the economy already affected by a coronavirus-related lockdown. The rains are already more intense than in 2007, when North Korea saw some of its worst floods, according to a briefing by South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations.

  • The DPRK state media reported more than 900 homes and 600 hectares of rice fields were inundated or destroyed in North Hwanghae province, the most important rice-producing province in the country.

  • The Korean Peninsula has seen a much longer than usual monsoon season this year. The rains are expected to continue for much of the week.

Related Content