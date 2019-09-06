DPR Korea: Typhoon Lingling - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRKP014

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Lingling formed on 2 September 2019 as a tropical depression and strengthened quickly into a tropical storm and then as a typhoon. According to GDACS, Typhoon Lingling, or typhoon 13 as it is named in DPRK, can have a high humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, heavy rain fall, potential storm surges, exposed population, and vulnerability. As the typhoon is currently forecasted to make landfall in south western DPRK, 5.3 million people are estimated to be exposed to the typhoon.1 According to UN OCHA, if the current forecast holds, damaging winds and heavy rain can be expected in western RoK and most of DPRK. The current models from the Pacific Disaster Centre (attached) based on the current forecast predict ‘moderately’ damaging winds in RoK and between 3-6 inches of rainfall across both RoK and DPRK. Given that DPRK is highly vulnerable, even this level of rain could cause flooding, and further reduce the harvest of essential food crops.

ROAP continues to closely monitor the storm. Experience has shown the possible impact of Lingling: in August 2018, Typhoon Soulik approached DPRK. Although Typhoon Soulik weakened after making landfall in South Korea, the rain belt caused by the Typhoon brought unstable weather and heavy downpour in DPRK. Heavy rainfall spreading across the Korean Peninsula lead to flash flooding and mudslides across the rugged terrain in Kangwon and South Hamgyong provinces, displacing close to 60,000 people.

DPRK has also been suffering from a food shortage and drought throughout 2019, worsening over the spring and summer. DPRK RCS is implementing a DREF operation and Call for Support with assistance from IFRC to respond to this disaster since May 2019. Typhoon Lingling could potentially damage crops due to be harvested in late September 2019.

In order to better prepared for a potential disaster, and to allow immediate disaster response, DPRK RCS, with support from IFRC is requesting an imminent crisis DREF allocation of CHF 56,285. The National Society’s intervention will focus on early warning actions, mobilization of volunteers and staff, needs assessment, and provision of non-food relief items (NFIs) if necessary. The operation timeframe is one month initially. The plan of action and budget will be revised as the situation evolves.