DPR Korea: Typhoon Lingling - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) update n° 1 DREF n° MDRKP014

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Lingling formed on 2 September 2019 as a tropical depression and strengthened quickly into a tropical storm and then as a typhoon. On 7 September 2019, 2 p.m. local time, Typhoon Lingling struck the Kangryong Peninsula in South Hwanghae Province of DPRK with heavy rains and gale force winds.

Although Typhoon Lingling was weakened after making landfall, the rain belt caused by the Typhoon brought unstable weather, heavy downpour and unusually strong wind in DPRK. The wind speed was recorded to be more than 30 m/s in many regions of the country. In some regions of Pyongyang City, South and North Hwanghae provinces, North Phyongan Province and South Hamgyong Province, there was heavy downpour exceeding more than 30 mm per hour and 57-92cm high tidal wave in the eastern coastal areas of the country. In total, 6,362 people were displaced throughout the country. The rains led to destruction of houses in Yonggwang, Yodok, and Jangjin Counties, and Tanchon City in South Hamgyong Province. As more information has been made available, through assessments by the National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) of the DPRK RCS and figures released by the government, 1,292 households and 492 dongs1 have been displaced in South Hamgyong Province and the number of people displaced reached 4,636.

DPRK has also been suffering from a food shortage and drought throughout 2019, worsening over the spring and summer. DPRK RCS is implementing a DREF operation and Call for Support with assistance from IFRC to respond to this disaster since May 2019. The unusual strong wind caused by Typhoon Lingling damaged 75,226 hectares of crops in many parts of the country.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society

After receiving the alerts sent out by the DPRK RCS Secretary General, the provincial and county branches mobilized Red Cross volunteers to disseminate early warning and early action messages among the community people. It saved lives of the people who have not experienced such emergency situation in the past and there wasn’t a single casualty in the above-mentioned counties and city. The RC volunteers are also mobilized to assist the relief activities of the government and they have played an active role in the psychological support and hygiene promotion activities.

The DPRK RCS dispatched National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) assessment team within 24 hours after the disaster. Based on the report from the provincial RC branch, and NDRT assessment teams, it was decided to distribute essential household items for 1,292 households. The DPRK RCS coordinated with the government regarding the transportation of the relief items and the relief items were transported by the local government to the final destinations and distributed by DPRK RCS to the flood victims.