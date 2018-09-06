DPR Korea: Severe floods kill 76, Red Cross conduct search and rescue

Beijing/Kuala Lumpur / Geneva 06 September 2018 – Red Cross volunteers in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are searching for survivors in the aftermath of severe flooding that has killed 76 people in North and South Hwanghae provinces. More than 75 people are still missing, many of them children.

Heavy rains in recent days triggered large-scale flooding and land slides in low-lying areas, destroying more than 800 buildings including homes, clinics and schools. The DPRK Red Cross Society is also providing blankets, hygiene kits, first aid and transportation to nearby hospitals and are deploying mobile water treatment plants.

John Fleming from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) DPRK Country Office said:

“Thousands have lost their homes and are in urgent need of health services, shelter, food, safe drinking water and sanitation. With the cold season around the corner, we are also concerned this disaster will increase the risk of health problems and food insecurity for some communities.”