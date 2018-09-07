07 Sep 2018

DPR Korea: North & South Hwanghae Flood (as of 7 September 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 07 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (322.03 KB)

Overview

On 29 and 30 August, persistent heavy rains over a 48-hour period caused flash floods in North and South Hwanghae Provinces, in the south-west of DPR Korea. According to Government data, nearly 10,700 people have been displaced from their homes. At least 76 people are known to have died and many hundreds more are injured or missing. Numbers are expected to rise as further assessments are conducted.

Thousands of houses in North and South Hwanghae have been damaged or completely destroyed by the flood waters, and people have reportedly lost all their personal belongings. Public buildings, kindergartens and infrastructure such as railways, roads and bridges have also been destroyed, which has left many areas inaccessible.

Immediate needs

Initial assessments indicate the immediate need for food, nutrition, health, water and sanitation, shelter and disaster risk reduction. The latter is important given the vulnerability of affected communities to further heavy rains and floods.
According to Government reports, in North and South Hwanghae, 17,000 hectares of agricultural land has been impacted by the floods. Many of the crops that were washed had been nearing harvest, raising concerns about the negative impacts on food production and people’s longer-term food security.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.