Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – High levels of food insecurity (DG ECHO, IPC Analysis) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2019)
09 Sep 2019
- 8 deaths have been reported following Tropical Cyclone LINGLING's passage over the Korean Peninsula on 6-7 September.
- In North Korea, national authorities report 5 fatalities and three injured people, while in South Korea three people died in the north-western area of the country, and 33 others have been injured.
- Strong winds and floods caused damage to at least 460 houses and 46,200 hectares of crops in North Korea. Damage to houses and public buildings occurred in South Korea as well, with 38 people evacuated in Gwangju (south-west South Korea) and 160,000 households experiencing power outage.
- Moderate rainfall will continue to affect western Korean Peninsula on 9-10 September.