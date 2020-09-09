Democratic People's Republic of Korea, DPRK – Typhoon Haishen (DG ECHO partner, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2020)

Typhoon Haishen has weakened to become a tropical storm. In DPRK, all Tongchon residents and many others in the province had been evacuated. In addition, 1,499 residents were relocated in the city of Hunchun in the Yanbian Korean autonomous prefecture.

Flood warnings were issued for rivers, streams and reservoirs as many of them have not yet been able to shed the water increase by the earlier typhoons including Hagupit, Bavi and Maysak.