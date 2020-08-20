Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: Torrential Rain with High Wind - Information bulletin

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Red Cross Society (DPRK RCS), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has determined that available information points toward significant humanitarian needs that may require support from the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to support the affected people.

The situation

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has been hit by torrential rain caused by the seasonal rainy front under the influence of Typhoon 4 as it is named in DPRK or Typhoon Hagupit, from 1 to 6 August 2020. According to latest data from State Hydro-Meteorological Administration (SHMA) on 6 August 2020, more than 200 millimeters of heavy rain lashed on North and South Hwanghae, North Phyongan and Kangwon provinces, Kaesong City and other areas of the country from 1 to 6 August. In particular, the precipitation rate is at 851.5 millimeters in Pyonggang county, 650.1 millimeters in Jangpung county, 637.8 millimeters in Kusong city, 629 millimeters in Sepho county, 626.1 millimeters in Singye county, 619.1 millimeters in Hoeyang county, 617.7 millimeters in Pyongsan county, 565.6 millimeters and 511.2 millimeters in Unsan and Paechon counties.

In response to the situation, torrential rain warning was issued by the government’s concerned departments on 4 August 2020 throughout the country. In addition to torrential rain warning, high wind and wave warning was issued in the country on 5 August 2020. Further torrential rains were forecast for the areas while the precipitation in inland Gangwon Province is predicted to be over 500 mm, according to DPRK weather forecast. Flood alerts were issued in central and southern parts of the country along Taedong river, Chongchon river and Ryesong river for Thursday and Friday, following heavy rainfall.