Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: Torrential Rain with High Wind - Information bulletin

The situation

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has been hit by torrential rain caused by the seasonal rainy front and Typhoon Francisco, or Typhoon 4 as it is named in DPRK, from 1 to 6 August 2020. According to latest data from State Hydro-Meteorological Administration (SHMA) on 6 August 2020, more than 200 milimeters of heavy rain lashed on North and South Hwanghae, North Phyongan and Kangwon provinces, Kaesong City and other areas of the country from 1 to 6 August. In particular, the precipitation rate is at 851.5 milimeters in Pyonggang county, 650.1 milimeters in Jangpung county, 637.8 milimeters in Kusong city, 629 milimeters in Sepho county, 626.1 milimeters in Singye county, 619.1 milimeters in Hoeyang county, 617.7 milimeters in Pyongsan county, 565.6 milimeters and 511.2 milimeters in Unsan and Paechon counties.

In response to the situation, torrential rain warning was issued by the government’s concerned departments on 4 August 2020 throughout the country. In addition to torrential rain warning, high wind and wave warning was issued in the country on 5 August 2020.

According to the information from SHMA, owing to a low atmospheric pressure that has gained strength while pushing towards the north of the East Sea of Korea across the central part of the West Sea of Korea, gale-force wind and high wave are forecast to hit the East Sea of Korea and the sea off South Hwanghae Province. At night on 5 August 2020, the south-eastern wind with the velocity of 10 to 15 miles per second (mps) while the wave as high as two to three meters are forecasted in the sea off South Hwanghae Province.

From dawn until around noon on 6 August, the south-western wind increased to 15 to 20 mps and the wave also increase to two to four meters high are forecasted in the sea off South Hwanghae Province, from dawn throughout afternoon south-eastern wind is forecasted to blow at 15 to 20 mps in the East Sea of Korea, and from morning until night wave is forecasted to rage as high as two to four meters in the far-off sea.

According to GDACS, 5.4 million people are estimated to be exposed to torrential rain and high wind and high wave due to Typhoon Francisco.