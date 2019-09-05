Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 5 September 2019 - DPR Korea

(excerpt)

Question: Thanks, Steph. North Korea has written a letter to the United Nations asking it to cut the number of international staff it has posted in the country by the end of the year and has specified figures for that. Do you have any response to that? And also, the North Korean Foreign Minister, who's come to New York for the past three years for the UN General Assembly, is not coming this year. Given the sort of stalled talks with the US and the escalation in missile launches, how does the Secretary‑General view his decision not to come to New York?

Spokesman: On your first question, we have, indeed, received a letter from DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] authorities. We're in dialogue with the Government at this point. On the issue of cutting international aid staff in DPRK, I think it bears restating that the UN and international NGOs [non‑governmental organizations] reached over 2 million people with humanitarian aid in 2018, including food security, nutrition and health projects. Current UN operations already have a light footprint on the ground, and continued capacity at current levels is vital for ensuring continued UN support for critical food security, water, nutrition programming, as well as mobilizing resources. We were informed by… in the switch in the lead of… in terms of the person who will represent the DPRK in the official meetings at the UN. It's their sovereign decision. The Secretary‑General obviously looks forward to a dialogue with the representative coming from Pyongyang.