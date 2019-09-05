05 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 5 September 2019 - DPR Korea

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 05 Sep 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

Question: Thanks, Steph. North Korea has written a letter to the United Nations asking it to cut the number of international staff it has posted in the country by the end of the year and has specified figures for that. Do you have any response to that? And also, the North Korean Foreign Minister, who's come to New York for the past three years for the UN General Assembly, is not coming this year. Given the sort of stalled talks with the US and the escalation in missile launches, how does the Secretary‑General view his decision not to come to New York?

Spokesman: On your first question, we have, indeed, received a letter from DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] authorities. We're in dialogue with the Government at this point. On the issue of cutting international aid staff in DPRK, I think it bears restating that the UN and international NGOs [non‑governmental organizations] reached over 2 million people with humanitarian aid in 2018, including food security, nutrition and health projects. Current UN operations already have a light footprint on the ground, and continued capacity at current levels is vital for ensuring continued UN support for critical food security, water, nutrition programming, as well as mobilizing resources. We were informed by… in the switch in the lead of… in terms of the person who will represent the DPRK in the official meetings at the UN. It's their sovereign decision. The Secretary‑General obviously looks forward to a dialogue with the representative coming from Pyongyang.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.