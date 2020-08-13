CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 13 August 2020

DPRK

Typhoon Francisco impacted the Democratic People's Republic of Korea over 1-6 August. Some 5.4 million people were exposed to torrential rains and high winds with 11,000 households displaced and 135 people killed. More than 200 millimetres of heavy rain lashed down countrywide with Kaesong region receiving 154% of its monthly average rains during the storm. Red Cross volunteers have since been mobilized disseminating early warning and early action messages as well as distributing non-food items, hygiene kits and water purification tablets. However, due to high access constraints there is no clear real-time assessment of key priorities and the number of people displaced.

Niger

Members of an unidentified armed group attacked seven humanitarians working for ACTED and their guide on 9 August, killing all eight people.They were visiting a wildlife reserve near Kouré, in Tillaberi region. The area was known to be free fromarmed group activity despite its location in the conflict-affected region. Following the attack, the Nigerien government extended the current state of emergency to cover all of Tillaberi. Niger is also facing flooding due to heavy rains, particularly in the western and central regions. As of 13 August over 88,000 people have been affected by floods, 33 people killed, and over 9,100 houses destroyed. Affected populations will face increased food security needs as 2,500 livestock were killed, 1,200 farms destroyed, and 302 granaries damaged. On 8 August the water levels on the Niger River in Niamey reached 5.8 metres, approaching the second highest alert level. Detailed information on affected areas and sectoral needs is not available.

Yemen

Heavy rains and flash floods since mid-July have killed 170 people and severely damaged shelters and public infrastructure in 17 governorates across Yemen. The most affected governorates are Al Hodeidah, Hajjah, Sana’a city, Ma’rib, Amran, and Lahj. Al Qanawis, Al Luhayyah, and Az Zuhrah districts (Al Hodeidah) and Bani Qays (Hajjah) were the most affected with a total of 187 houses damaged or destroyed, and 7,000 people displaced. In Sana’a city 110 houses were partially or completely destroyed. Marib Dam flooded, affecting IDPs living in makeshift homes nearby. The highway connecting Dhamar, Ibb, and Taiz governorates was temporarily flooded, likely damagingroad infrastructure in the area. Flooding is expected to continue in the upcoming weeks, increasing health risks for the already vulnerable population, affected by previous floods and COVID-19 outbreak.

