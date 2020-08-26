DPRK + 3 more
China, Japan, Democratic Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone BAVI update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2020)
Tropical Cyclone BAVI continues to move north towards the north-western Korean Peninsula strengthening. On 26 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was over the northern East China Sea, approximately 450 km south-west of the southwestern coast of Jeju Island, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.
BAVI is forecast to make landfall over the south-western coast of Democratic Republic of Korea, close to the border with north-eastern China on 27 August, with maximum sustained winds up to 165 km/h.
Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the western and south-western Korean Peninsula, north-eastern coastal areas of China (including the Shandong Peninsula), and northern Okinawa Islands and southern Kyushu(Japan).
In Japan, red wearings for heavy rain have been issued for Okinawa Island and for high waves in Nagasaki Prefecture. In China, a red warning for heavy rain and orange typhoon warnings were issued for Shandong Province. In the Republic of Korea, a typhoon alert is in effect for South Jeolla Province (southern tip of the Korean Peninsula) and for Jeju Island.