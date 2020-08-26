China, Japan, Democratic Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone BAVI update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2020)

Tropical Cyclone BAVI continues to move north towards the north-western Korean Peninsula strengthening. On 26 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was over the northern East China Sea, approximately 450 km south-west of the southwestern coast of Jeju Island, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.

BAVI is forecast to make landfall over the south-western coast of Democratic Republic of Korea, close to the border with north-eastern China on 27 August, with maximum sustained winds up to 165 km/h.

Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the western and south-western Korean Peninsula, north-eastern coastal areas of China (including the Shandong Peninsula), and northern Okinawa Islands and southern Kyushu(Japan).