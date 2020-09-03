China, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea - Tropical Cyclone MAYSAK update (GDACS, JTWC, KMA, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2020)

MAYSAK made landfall over the south-eastern coast of the Republic of Korea on 2 September, near Busan City (Gyeongnam Province), bringing heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge, and leading to casualties and damage. According to media reports, in the Republic of Korea, one person died and another has been injured. More than 275,000 families remained without power, 104 houses were flooded or damaged and evacuation orders have been issued in Gyeongnam Province before MAYSAK's arrival. In the Democratic People's Republic of Korea widespread floods have been reported particularly across the eastern Provinces, including Kangwon and North Hamgyong.

On the forecast track, MAYSAK will move north toward northeastern China, weakening as an extra tropical low. On 3-4 September, heavy rain and strong wind are forecast over most parts of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and northeastern China. A blue Typhoon warning is still in effect over the coastal regions of northern Zhejiang, Yangtze River Estuary, Jiangsu, Shandong Peninsula and East Liaoning Peninsula. On 7 September, typhoon HAISHEN will make landfall over the same area affected by MAYSAK.