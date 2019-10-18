18 Oct 2019

CERF releases $ 6 million to ramp up humanitarian response in DRP Korea

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Oct 2019
New York, 16 October 2019 - UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock today announced a US$6 million allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support life-saving humanitarian response in the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The CERF funding will help improve urgent food security and nutrition interventions, and support increased access to water, sanitation and hygiene services for the most vulnerable communities in North Hwanghae, South Hwanghae and South Hamgyong provinces, which were recently affected by Tropical Cyclone Lingling.

The funding comes from CERF’s Rapid Response window and will prioritize humanitarian assistance to women and children, people with disabilities, and the elderly, building on the crucial work of humanitarian organizations in the DPRK. “The CERF funding will enable UN agencies and the organizations they work with to rapidly scale up assistance and provide a lifeline for many who have been left on the brink of survival after the cyclone,” said Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock.

Tropical Cyclone Lingling made landfall in DPRK on 7 September 2019, bringing heavy rains and flooding that destroyed crops in the country’s breadbasket region. Field visits carried out following the storm found that maize, rice, chestnut and vegetable crops were damaged and up to 60 per cent of soybean production was destroyed.

The cyclone compounded a situation in which storms and successive poor rains have led to severe chronic malnutrition and food insecurity among communities. Around 40 per cent of the population in the DPRK is food insecure and in need of emergency assistance, and on in five children under the age of five is chronically malnourished.

Humanitarians agencies in the DPRK are providing lifesaving assistance, coordinated and facilitated by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). However, the collective ability to scale up and address the crisis has been hampered by critically low funding. “In addition to the CERF funding, I urge more donors to step up their emergency assistance so together we can meet the critical needs of the most vulnerable people in the DPRK,” said Mr. Lowcock.

Since 2006, OCHA has recognized the importance of aid for the DPRK and through the CERF has allocated $141 million to the country. Of this, $101 million has been disbursed from the Fund’s Underfunded Emergencies window and $40 million from the Rapid Response window. These allocations have supported the response to life-saving food insecurity, health and water, sanitation & hygiene services.

For further information, please contact:
Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org, +41 79 472 9750
Hayat Abu-Saleh, abusaleh@un.org, +1 917 224 9751

