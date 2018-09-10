Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 - 10 September 2018)

JAPAN

As of 5 September, 11 people in four prefectures in Kansai (Osaka, Shiga, Aichi, Mie) are known to have died and approximately 470 people in 28 prefectures were injured after Typhoon Jebi struck Japan on 4 September. Over 1,700 houses/buildings are confirmed to have been partially or entirely destroyed in 24 prefectures, most of which are in Kansai region. The Typhoon resulted in more than 8,000 people being temporarily displaced, and left 310,000 households without power.

On 6 September, a 6.7M earthquake hit the Iburi region, in the south-west of Hokkaido. No tsunami warning was issued. As a result of the earthquake, 39 people are known to have died, and almost 700 have been injured. Although the search and rescue phase is now over, approximately 400 personnel are still on the ground. In Atsuma-cho, near the epicentre, large-scale landslides were reported. As of 10 September, 2,500 people are in 76 temporary evacuation centers. Power has been restored to 99% of households in Hokkaido and access to tap water to over 97% of households.

PHILIPPINES

On 8 September, a 6.4M earthquake hit the province of Davao Oriental at 15:16 (local time), at a depth of 28 kilometers. The tremor was felt in varying intensities in the major cities of Davao, Mati, Koronadal,

General Santos and Cotabato. At least five aftershocks have been reported since the initial earthquake struck. No injuries or deaths have been reported. Minor damage to buildings has been noted.

DPR KOREA

As of 7 September, more than 10,600 people remain displaced from their homes following days of heavy rain and flash floods at the end of August. During this period, more than half of DPR Korea’s annual rainfall was recorded in just 24 hours. At least 76 people are confirmed to have died and many hundreds more are injured or missing. Numbers are expected to rise as further assessments are conducted. Thousands of houses in North and South Hwanghae were damaged or completely destroyed by the flood waters, and people have reportedly lost all their personal belongings. Public buildings, kindergartens and infrastructure such as railways, roads and bridges have also been destroyed, leaving many areas inaccessible.

INDONESIA

As of 9 September, more than 2,000 hot spots have been reported throughout Indonesia. The highest number of hotspots have been in West Kalimantan, followed by Papua. On 7 September, Central Java Provincial Disaster Management Agency reported forest fires in Mount Sindoro. The local government and state-owned forestry company, Perhutani Public Corporation, are jointly working to extinguish the fires.