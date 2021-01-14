Activities of the ICRC in the DPRK- December 2020

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been present in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) since 2002. The core of our work has focused on physical rehabilitation services in two centres. We also support a local hospital’s emergency department, take measures to improve water supply in peri-urban areas and assist the DPRK Red Cross Society in their capacity-building.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict preventive measures imposed by authorities during 2020, majority of our programmes have been put on hold. A reduced presence of ICRC international staff in the country has been an additional factor. Circumstances permitted, we remain ready to resume our activities in the DPRK in their full scope.