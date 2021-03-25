Czechia + 6 more
UNHCR Czech Republic Factsheet, February 2021
The Czech Republic has a well-established asylum framework. Reception conditions are of a good standard and the State Integration Programme is well developed.
While not all asylum-seekers ultimately choose to stay in the Czech Republic, for some, such as those from the former Soviet-Union, the country is their destination.
The Czech Republic is a donor country and has steadily increased its contributions to UNHCR over the years.